MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Drug Enforcement Administration’s Mobile Office is warning the public of scammers impersonating their agents as part of a fraud scheme.

The agency says scammers are calling potential targets and claiming that their personal information was used to rent a vehicle that was caught with a “large quantity of drugs” near the border. Other times, scammers say the targets’ banking information was compromised, according to the release.

The scammers then ask for targets’ social security number, personal information or demand money under the threat of arrest or a fine. Some scammers have tried to use fake DEA agent information when targeting victims, the agency says. The DEA provided an example of a scam call on YouTube.

The DEA says that they will never ask for money through phone calls and anyone who receives a call from someone impersonating an agent should report it to the FBI.

You can go to the Internet Crime Complaint Center or the Federal Trade Commission to report cases.