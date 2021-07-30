Mobile daycares announce closure, cleanings due to positive COVID-19 tests

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Both the Nazarene Learning Center on Azalea Road and The Clever Caterpillar nursery on Dawes Road are closed temporarily after either children or staff tested positive for COVID-19, according to Facebook posts by both facilities.

Nazarene will only be closed on Friday, July 30 “while the staff conducts a thorough cleaning and disinfecting of the facility,” per the center’s social media. There, staff say one of the older children who attends Nazarene tested positive. More information is below.

Meanwhile, The Clever Caterpillar announced on its Facebook page that both students and staff have tested positive.

“We are following the recommendations of of the Alabama Department of Public Health are closing for an additional 7 days…. We will reopen our center on August 9,” according to the post.

These closures come as the nation is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases.