Mobile daycare worker pleads guilty in 5-year-old’s hot car death

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Valarie Patterson waived a trial by jury and entered a guilty plea to a manslaughter charge on Wednesday in the 2017 hot car death of a 5-year-old boy in her care, according to court documents.

Patterson, a former daycare worker, was accused of leaving Kamden Johnson in a hot daycare van and later dumping his body by the side of the road.

Circuit Judge Michael Windom set Patterson’s sentencing for Jan. 26, 2022.

Patterson worked at Community Nursery and Preschool Academy on Hillcrest Road in Mobile. Prosecutors alleged that Patterson left Johnson’s body dumped his body on Demotripolis Road on Aug. 21, 2017.

Patterson was initially charged with manslaughter and abuse of a corpse, to which she plead not guilty. She bonded out on Aug. 29, 2017.

