MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile District Attorney is pushing to keep the subject of a high-speed car chase that occurred Thursday night, in metro jail.

Tymetrick James was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail on charges of reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident with injury, possession of marijuana and attempting to elude.

According to Mobile Police, this chase occurred around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, after officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop at the intersection of Grelot and University Blvd. A brief chase followed ending at Airport and Berwyn Dr.

James then struck two vehicles and immediately ran away after the collision.

“Right after that the cop cars started pulling up, they saw him and took off behind Hooters right here and came out with him in handcuffs,” witness, Ayden Williams said.

According to District Attorney, Kieth Blackwood, this isn’t James’ first time behind bars.

“Mr. James certainly has a history,” Blackwood said.

Jail records show that this is at least the fourth time since 2021 that James has been accused of running from the police. One arrest was made only two months ago.

James also has a pending case that is awaiting a grand jury over the possession of Marijuana.

“We will be filing to revoke bond on that case based on his alleged conduct from last night,” Blackwood said.

If granted, James will remain in Mobile County Metro Jail until trial.

Mobile police say that the innocent drivers who were struck only suffered from minor injuries.