Mobile DA: One victim in group home elderly abuse case has tested positive for COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile District Attorney’s Office has confirmed one of the veterans rescued from a group home in Grand Bay has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after six veterans were found living in deplorable conditions at a home along Lakeview Lane Extension. Investigators said the men appeared to have lacked medical care for some time.

Donny and Tilena Owens have been arrested and charged with six counts of elderly abuse. Both were given a $70,000 dollar bond Thursday and have since been released from jail.

The DA’s office says all of the victims are still hospitalized.

LATEST STORIES: