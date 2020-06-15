Mobile DA: Man found guilty of murder sentenced to life without parole

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile District Attorney’s Office tweeted on Monday the sentencing of Anthony Wilson. Wilson was found guilty of murder for the shooting death of his 26-year-old girlfriend Latreasha Legget. Legget, a mother of three, was shot to death in the RV Taylor Housing community of Duval Street in January of 2016.

Along with murder, Wilson has four prior convictions and was sentenced to life without parole for his most recent offense.

