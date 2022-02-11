MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich said her office has been aware of Prichard Water and Sewer Board’s ethics complaints from as far back as 2018, but the questionable credit card purchases didn’t come to light until December 2021.

Rich said when they found out about the credit card purchases they launched their investigation. Twenty-four thousand pages of credit card charges are now under review. In addition to the credit card charges, the DA is investigating how the board conducted business, salaries, property purchases and other finances.

“This investigation is going to take time,” said Rich. “We are on top of it and we are working on it daily and there are many people working on this case. We are doing everything we can to make sure the people that have misused this money are held accountable.”

Rich is working alongside many state and federal agencies to investigate this matter. She says it could take weeks or even months to decide on possible charges.

A review of the credit card charges will be presented to the water board on Monday. WKRG News 5 will be there and will have what comes from that meeting.