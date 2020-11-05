Mobile criminal defense attorney arrested again on harassment charge

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile criminal defense attorney was arrested on a harassment charge Wednesday for the second time.
Michael McDuffie was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail and released on bond an hour later.
McDuffie was arrested back in 2018 for a harassment charge when another attorney stated he gave her “a lengthy, erotic story that she had no wish to receive.”
McDuffie is expected in court November 18.
