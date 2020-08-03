Mobile crash victim was a budding third-year USA medical student

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A young woman who lost her life in a crash over the weekend was a third-year medical student at USA, according to the many condolence posts now being shared on social media as word of her tragic death spreads.

Mobile Police on Monday identified the woman who died in Saturday’s crash on the I-65 Service Road as 24-year-old Samantha Alison Thomas.

Thomas was a passenger in a car that left the roadway and crashed in a ditch near the Econo Lodge hotel. The man who was driving was taken to a hospital, but his injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

“Heaven gained an Angel with this dear friend of mine,” one person said in a condolence post on Facebook. “You greeted everyone with a smile and an enthusiastic heart and I will forever cherish our fun times together at South Alabama.”

Another post said Thomas was “always a ray of sunshine” and there were no words to describe the loss.

