Mobile: COVID-19 soaring among young, declining among elderly

Two of every seven people testing positive in Mobile County are younger than 25

Statistics from the Mobile County Health Department show a continuing COVID-19 trend – far more younger people are now getting the coronavirus than older people.

For a second straight week, 28-percent of new COVID-19 cases in Mobile County were people 24 years old and younger. And for a second consecutive week, only 12-percent of new cases were contracted by people 65 and older.

These figures differ greatly from when the state was under some form of closure. Through April 30, people 65 and older accounted for 27-percent of cases, and those 24 and younger just nine-percent.

It’s believed older people are taking more precautions, limiting their exposure to large crowds and wearing masks, while younger people are far less likely to social distance or wear masks.

