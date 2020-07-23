Mobile County’s COVID-19 cases numbers and death tolls rising, leaving concerns

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Record-breaking coronavirus case numbers and deaths continue for Mobile county, leaving concerns.

New numbers come out every day from the Mobile County Health Department with details on patient types and the virus as a whole in our area. The data and numbers from the last two days, however, has stood out.

Just Wednesday, Mobile County had nine deaths to report in a single day, two on Thursday giving a total of 178 thus far. These real numbers have left real pain with families like those of Willie “Mack” McCall a coach, father, and friend in the eight-mile community. Mack’s wife Tamara spoke with us about his passing and the severity of this virus. “I just hope people take it seriously, you never think it is going to be you. I didn’t want to wear the mask either. I was saying that COVID was going to hit our house, but you just can’t say that. You have to be cautious.”

These record-breaking numbers coming from our county could get word as time progresses when it comes to death tolls. Dr. Rendi Murphree explained When we see spikes like we started seeing last week of things really starting to increase than we can expect the numbers of deaths to increase in about a 14-day span.”

Looking beyond Mobile County, statewide The Alabama Department of Heath noted 57 new deaths, the largest number of deaths in a single day thus far. Dr. Murphree warned the public that this pandemic is far from over. we are still in an extremely critical phase of our outbreak, our cases continue to go up and up and up.”

LATEST STORIES: