Mobile County’s Chresal Threadgill named District 1 Superintendent of the Year

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Public Schools Superintendent Chresal Threadgill has been named the District 1 Superintendent of the Year by the School Superintendents of Alabama.

Threadgill was chosen for the honor by his peers in District 1, which includes all public school systems in Mobile, Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Monroe and Washington counties.

“I am both honored and elated to have been selected as District I Superintendent by my colleagues, especially during a global pandemic,” Threadgill said. “Even though I am personally thrilled about the honor, I give all of the credit to my team who work along side me each day, who are just as deserving of recognition. Thanks again to District 1 for bestowing this honor upon me. I will continue to represent our district well by giving my all to ensure our students are successful, even during such uncertain times.”

Each of the nine district winners are now eligible for the state Superintendent of the Year award, which will be announced on Oct. 14.