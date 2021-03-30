Mobile County woman facing upgraded charge in child’s death

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County woman who was indicted on one count of chemical endangerment of a child resulting in death is expected to be in court on Wednesday, March 31.

The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office alleges Miranda Smith took drugs while pregnant resulting in the death of the child. Court documents show Smith was arraigned on an upgraded charge on March 25.

Smith was originally arrested on March 4, 2019, on the charge of chemical endangerment of a child. The DA’s office confirms the incident happened on May 25, 2017.

Smith was arrested on the new charge on March 24 and released on her “own recognizance.” Her bond was set at $50,000 according to court records.