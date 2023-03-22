MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County’s Department of Environmental Services wants to hear your opinion on its stormwater plan. The goal of the plan is to lessen the harmful effects of stormwater runoff.

Stormwater runoff is rainfall that doesn’t seep into the ground, but instead runs off our yards, parking lots, streets and even buildings. This water enters our storm sewer system that flows directly into creeks, rivers, bays and the Gulf of Mexico.

As part of a requirement from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, Mobile County has to develop a stormwater management program to protect water quality and prevent harmful pollutants from getting into our waterways.

You have until April 18 to give your feedback on the plan. CLICK HERE to read the plan.

If you’d like to leave your feedback on the plan, email your thoughts to stormwater@mobilecountyal.gov.