The fourth case of Vibrio in Mobile County lands as the July 4th holiday gets closer.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The fourth case of Vibrio in Mobile County lands as the July 4th holiday gets closer.

Due to patient privacy, not much is known of the latest case, but the Mobile County Medical Department identified the case as the Vibrio Vulnificus type.

Dr. Kevin Michaels, Health Officer at MCMD, said Vibrio is a naturally occurring bacteria that thrives in warm saltwater. He said that Vibrio has the potential to infect an open wound, including a fresh tattoo, piercing or surgical wound if it comes in contact with saltwater or brackish water.

“Any type of break in the skin, and the water gets in there and you don’t clean it out, you run the risk of developing a local infection or a cellulitis,” Michaels said.

Michaels said that if an open wound does come into contact with saltwater or brackish water, to wash the wound with soap and freshwater. He said Vibrio is also a food-born infection. He warned against eating raw, undercooked or poorly prepared seafood.

Of the four cases in Mobile County, two of them reported wounds coming into contact with water from the Gulf of Mexico.

“If you do have any break in the skin that hasn’t completely healed, use a little common sense whether you want to get in the water,” Michaels said.

According to the CDC, there are an estimated 80,000 cases of Vibrio in the United States. They said about 100 of those case become deadly.

“Just a little situational awareness that if you do get a cut, wash it out completely,” Michaels said.

In 2022, there were six reported cases of Vibrio.