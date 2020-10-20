Mobile County trains poll workers for 2020 Presidential election this week

(NOTE): The video above is from 2016

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with Mobile County Probate Court are training poll workers for the 2020 general election. We’ve already seen large turnout in Mobile County. For the first time, the absentee ballot manager’s office opened for Saturday hours leading up to the election to allow people to essentially vote early, in-person, via an absentee ballot. They expected a big turnout four years ago and this year it could be even larger despite the pandemic.

Training begins Wednesday morning at The Grounds in west Mobile. County officials say this is an additional space that provides for greater social distance and is a more convenient location for some workers compared to office space used at the Mobile Civic Center.

