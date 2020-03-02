Mobile County to provide updates on COVID-19 coronavirus

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Emergency Management Agency will host a news conference to provide updates on the COVID-19 coronavirus Monday morning.

The Alabama Department of Public Health will be providing an update on the virus from Montgomery, the MCEMA will be showing that during their news conference.

In Montgomery, the State Health Officer, the director of the Alabama Emergency Management Agency and the president of the Alabama hospital Association will all provide an update on the state’s preparations for any cases of the virus.

After the news conference in Montgomery is over, Mobile County officials will be available to answer questions on how Mobile County is preparing for any possible COVID-19 infections.

At this time, the Alabama Department of Public Health has no reports of COVID-19 in Alabama.

LATEST STORIES: