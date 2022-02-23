MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Emergency Management Agency’s outdoor warning siren system will be phased out. The equipment will not be repaired or replaced and the warning system will cease operations in 2022. MCEMA is encouraging Mobile County residents to engage in more precise and efficient means of receiving location-based emergency alerts, which include:

Free Mobile County EMA App (found in the Apple App Store and Google Play)

Follow Mobile County EMA on Facebook or Twitter

Free Alabama SAF-T-Net App

Free Mobile County Communications District alerts app

Enable smartphone wireless emergency alerts

NOAA weather radio

MCEMA said the decision to phase out the outdoor warning siren system was based on a cost-benefit analysis of updating the operating technology and aligning the system to current population centers. The 47 sirens only cover 10% of Mobile County and consist of radio-based technology that is becoming more and more difficult to repair.

MCEMA said to upgrade and position new siren systems at least 300 new outdoor warning sirens would be needed, most of which would be in the south and west portions of the county, which are the fastest-growing.

MCEMA said the sirens are not controlled individually, so a localized event would require all sirens to go off. The oldest siren in the system has been in service since 1954 while the newest since 2016, most are more than twenty years old.

This decision made by MCEMA will only apply to Mobile County maintained sirens, privately owned maintained sirens will not be impacted with this phase out.