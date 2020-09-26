Mobile County to begin Hurricane Sally debris removal Sept. 28

This satellite photo provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Tropical Storm Sally, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at 2050 GMT. Sally churned northward on Sunday, poised to turn into a hurricane and send a life-threatening storm surge along the northern Gulf of Mexico. (NOAA via AP)

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Commission will begin Hurricane Sally debris removal on Monday, September 28. Mobile County will manage debris removal from all unincorporated areas located outside of the 10 municipalities, except for the Town of Dauphin Island. The Town of Dauphin Island will be the only municipality to receive hurricane debris removal managed by the County.

Mobile County has established a Hurricane Sally Removal and Reporting Survey on its website at www.mobilecountyal.gov. Look for the link to Hurricane Sally Newsroom for up-to-date information on the debris removal, FEMA, and frequently asked questions.

It is not necessary for residents to report the debris, however if they wish, they can report it by completing the online survey, sending an email to HurricaneSallyDebrisRemoval@mobilecountyal.gov (and include your name and address), or calling the Hurricane Sally Debris Removal Line at 251-574-4930. The call line is monitored Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. After hours, please leave a voice mail.

To ensure pick-up removal, residents are asked to adhere to the following guidelines:

· Only Hurricane Sally-related vegetative and construction and demolition (C&D) debris will be collected. That excludes removal of normal household trash, appliances, electronics and household hazardous waste.

· Debris must be placed curbside or in right-of-way areas that do not block roadways or storm drains. Do not place material in drainage ditches. Do not block drainage, fire hydrants or utility meters.

· Vegetative debris should be piled separately from C&D debris material. Vegetative debris includes tree branches, limbs, and non-bagged leaves. C&D debris includes building materials, fencing and bagged materials.

· If you notice any downed tree issues within a public right-of-way in the unincorporated areas, please notify our Public Works Department at (251) 574-4030.

A complete schedule of debris removal dates will be provided on the county website at a later date.

