MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Three Mobile County Public School teachers were announced as the Mobile County Teacher’s of the Year out of the 90 teachers in the running.

The teachers, from all different parts of Mobile County, were surprised in their classrooms on Thursday, Jan. 27. Kelly Parker, William Edmonds and Jamie Bosarge were selected by a committee to forward their applications to be considered for the Alabama Teacher of the Year.

Mobile County Public School Superintendent Chresal D. Threadgill said, “I am proud of the work that each and every one of our teachers does in the classroom every single day, and today I am especially proud of these three teachers for receiving this prestigious award.”

Two previous teachers from MCPSS have won Alabama Teacher of the Year in recent years. Chasity Collier from Dawes Intermediate was the teacher of the year in 2018 and David Dai from Bryant High School was named Alabama’s top High School teacher in 2020.

Here is information about all three teachers of the year:

Jamie Bosarge was a laboratory technician at a local hospital when she decided to change career paths and moved to education. She currently teaches biology, anatomy and biotechnology at Bryant High School located in Bayou La Batre, Ala. She is a sponsor for the Student Government Association and a co-sponsor of the Spirit Congress. She received her bachelor’s degree at the University of South Alabama and her master’s degree from the University of West Florida. She is currently in her 14th year of teaching.

William Edmonds is a National Board Certified Teacher who teaches French at Barton Academy. He has 24 years of experience in the classroom and has also taught virtually through the state of Alabama’s ACCESS distance learning program. He has not only taught in MCPSS, but has also taught at colleges in the area including the University of South Alabama and the University of Mobile. He has served as an International Baccalaureate Examiner, grading IB exams, and as president of the Alliance Francaise de Mobile.

Kelly Parker is a National Board Certified teacher who teaches second grade at Tanner Williams Elementary School. She has been a teacher for fourteen years and has also taught kindergarten and first grade. She is one of MCPSS’s first dyslexia interventionist resource teachers. She received a grant from Ag in the Classroom in order to fund a greenhouse where she helps her students plant seeds to sell and raised more than $2,000 for the school.

“To be selected by your peers to represent your school is an honor in and of itself. To be recognized as one of the top three in the county is a testament to how outstanding these individuals truly are'” said Threadgill.