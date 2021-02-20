Mobile County teachers continue to rally support for COVID bonus

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A group of Mobile County teachers continues their push for a COVID-related bonus. They’re taking their online petition to people in the real world. Weaving through traffic at Airport and Schillinger Saturday morning, a small group of teachers was trying to convince drivers to get on board with their push for bonuses.

“We have to keep pushing and encouraging the county to compensate us in this way,” said teacher Docia Miskov. The teachers hand out flyers with a QR code that links to an online petition hundreds have already signed.

“People know teachers are putting in the time and the effort but showing we’re willing to come out on a cold morning to show we want to be appreciated shows a lot,” said teacher Nedia Cooley. Teachers argue the mix of online and in-person learned has dramatically increased their workload.

Docia Miskov, Elementary school teacher: “We’ve worked exceptionally hard, taken on extra tasks, learned new software, staying late, coming in early,” said Miskov. The petition calls for a COVID bonus for all full-time school system employees. Baldwin County’s school board issued a COVID bonus in December.