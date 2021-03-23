Mobile County teachers cheer petition drive after COVID bonus approved, superintendent says advocacy played no role in decision

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Teachers in Alabama’s largest school district are finally getting the COVID bonus many of them spent the winter lobbying for. Many are happy about the coming $1,200 bonus.

“It’s great, it’s wonderful wonderful news, we’re grateful for it and we appreciate it,” said Hankins Middle School teacher Olivia Orsak. Over the winter several teachers publicly campaigned for the bonus through a petition drive.

“Teachers need to stand up and get together when we have an issue like this, we need to make our voices heard,” said Hankins Middle School teacher Mary Lynn Williams. It’s rare to see so many teachers speak out publicly on an issue. They were out at a heavily traveled intersection last month handing out fliers, for example. A lot of teachers told me COVID changed everything.

“When people are changed, it spurs more change and COVID was scary and people are willing to speak up and look at what needs to be changed,” said teacher Docia Miskov. How much the petition drive helped may be up for debate. When asked how much teacher advocacy played in making the bonus a reality, superintendent Chresal Threadgill responded in a statement saying through a spokesperson “it did not play a role other than it almost stopped him from recommending the bonus.” A school district spokesperson said the superintendent wanted to recommend a bonus earlier in the school year but wanted to wait until the district’s financial picture was more stable. What teachers spend their $1,200 on is up to the individual.

“This bonus is really going to go back into my classroom, spending it on students,” said teacher Mary Lynn Williams.