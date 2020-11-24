Mobile County suspending jury trials until January 2021

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Due to Mobile County moving into the “high risk” category for COVID-19 transmission, the Court has ordered suspending jury trials in Mobile County until January 11, 2021.
Mobile County Courts will continue to work with public health officials to determine whether jury trials can safely recommence at that time.
If you have received a juror summons for the week of November 30 or December 7, you do not need to report to jury duty.
New summons will be sent for trials beginning January 11, 2021.
LATEST STORIES:
- Country artist Hal Ketchum dies from complications of dementia
- BIKER DAD: Riders planning to roll out free Thanksgiving meals
- Pensacola man wins $1 million prize from the 200X THE CASH Scratch-Off game
- Golden Apple winning teacher said fate led her to virtual teaching
- Florida sees lowest Thanksgiving gas prices in over a decade