Mobile County suspending jury trials until January 2021

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Due to Mobile County moving into the “high risk” category for COVID-19 transmission, the Court has ordered suspending jury trials in Mobile County until January 11, 2021.

Mobile County Courts will continue to work with public health officials to determine whether jury trials can safely recommence at that time.

If you have received a juror summons for the week of November 30 or December 7, you do not need to report to jury duty.

New summons will be sent for trials beginning January 11, 2021.

