Mobile County staying weather aware ahead of the weekend weather

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — You never know what to expect with mother nature, but being proactive can help in more ways than you can imagine. Mobile County Fire – Rescue and Alabama Power are working to stay ahead of the storm.

“Go get batteries, radio, get prepared and download the apps on my phone that news 5 tells me to,” said Joseph Smith.

Severe weather is not unusual for Mobilians.

“It’s not like they’re not used to torrential downpours or tornadoes because that’s what mostly happens around here,” said Gregory Bell.

But when it’s all said and done, it’s best to be alert and stay ahead of what could potentially be a huge disaster.

“Our crews and our staff usually on the heightened sense. We are just prepared for anything that could happen,” said Steven Millhouse. PIO, Mobile Fire-Rescue Department.

With that in mind, Millhouse said they are expecting an increase in car accidents as people maneuver through flooding and possible down trees and power lines.

“You never know what to expect with the weather. Sometimes it could be a serious threat but we just recommend to stay in your homes as much as you can and if you don’t have to be out, don’t go out into it,” said Millhouse.

Power outages are always expected with strong winds, heavy downpours, and lightning. Alabama Power’s Beth Thomas said they are monitoring the weather and weather conditions and they will be ready to respond throughout the weekend.

“We’re always working to restore power to the largest amount of customers in the quickest amount of time first and we work down to continue that process until power is restored to everyone,” said Thomas.

As for many like Joseph Smith, his plan for tomorrow is simple.

“Listen to the weather. Do whatever they tell you to do. We’re going to be inside listening to the tv,” said Smith.

LATEST STORIES: