Mobile County State Rep introduces bill to fight any new gun control

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Is it a new law to protect gun rights in Alabama or a needless bill that’s inviting a lawsuit? A state representative from Mobile County has introduced a new bill he says protects gun owners from federal overreach.

Recent mass shootings like one in Indianapolis have prompted gun control legislation in both the Democratic-controlled US House and US Senate. Lawmakers in Alabama and other Republican-controlled state legislatures take a different approach.

“The issue is the criminal problem, not a gun problem you can have a gun all day long and nothing happens you put it in the hands of the wrong person and something happens,” said Republican Mobile County State Representative Shane Stringer. Shane Stringer introduced the “Alabama Firearms Protection Act.” The bill forbids state and local law enforcement agencies from enforcing new gun laws or executive orders.

“Just something to help protect our state and our citizens against 2nd Amendment infringement,” said Stringer. Alabama Democrats see it differently.

“This is contrary to common sense, the legislation is stupid and dumb and it doesn’t solve anything,” said Wade Perry with the Alabama Democratic Party. Perry argues the bill violates the supremacy clause of the US Constitution that says federal law takes priority over conflicting state law and claims the bill could prompt a costly lawsuit. The biggest enemy to the firearms protection act may be time with only a few weeks left in the legislative session.