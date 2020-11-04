Mobile County Sheriff’s Office searching for two missing teens from Semmes

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two teens who went missing from Semmes on Oct. 25.

Alayja Martin and Devin Luke Junkins left their home in Semmes and have not been seen or heard from by their legal guardian. Alayja is 14 years old and Devin is 15 years old.

If anyone has any information as to their whereabouts, contact Mobile County Sheriff’s Office 251-574-8633. To send a message through their website, go to www.mobileso.com/crimetips.

