MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a 14-year-old from Grand Bay, Ala., according to a Facebook post made by Team Sheriff.

Taniya Denise Rogers was last seen on Feb. 20, where she left the area of Fernland Road in Grand Bay and has not returned. Her direction of travel is currently unknown.

Taniya is described as being 5 foot 8 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds and having brown hair and black eyes.

Missing Flyer for Taniya Rogers

If you have any information on Taniya’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633.