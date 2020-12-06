Mobile County Sheriff’s Office removes Christmas tree post

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, MCSO removed the Christmas tree post from social media.
MCSO said “The death threats, fire to our building and other negative messages were not from our community, however, if this post jeopardizes the relationship between law enforcement and other communities then we felt it best to remove it.”
