Mobile County Sheriff’s Office removes Christmas tree post

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
MCSO logo_1521398728270.png.jpg

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, MCSO removed the Christmas tree post from social media.

MCSO said “The death threats, fire to our building and other negative messages were not from our community, however, if this post jeopardizes the relationship between law enforcement and other communities then we felt it best to remove it.”

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories