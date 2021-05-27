Mobile County Sheriff’s Office looking to identify MGM High School vandals

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying three people who were seen on video breaking into Mary G. Montgomery High School on May 24.

The sheriff’s office says video shows them walking around the school for about two hours trying to break in several rooms as well as one of the driver’s education vehicles. After several unsuccessful attempts to open doors, deputies say the three went into the greenhouse with a fire extinguisher and sprayed all the plants. After they finished damaging all the plants, they took off on their bikes.

If you can assist in helping to identify these three people, call the sheriff’s office at 251-574-8633. You may also send a message through their website, www.mobileso.com/crimetips.

