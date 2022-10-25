MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they said is wanted for the murder of another man who was shot and killed in Chickasaw over the weekend, according to a release from the MCSO.

Joseph Michael Timmons allegedly shot and killed Triston Michael Bohannon, 25, in Chickasaw at around 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21.

Timmons also has two active warrants for robbery in the first degree. The MCSO previously stated they were searching for two suspects. There was no information given in reference to a second suspect at this time.

If anyone has any information for the whereabouts of Timmons is urged to contact MCSO at 251-574-8622. You can also give an anonymous tip to www.mobileso.com/cimetips/.