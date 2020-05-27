Mobile County Sheriff’s Office investigating elder neglect at veterans home in Grand Bay

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of elder neglect at a veterans home in Grand Bay.

Capt. Paul Burch with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says a group of veterans living in a home along Lakeview Lane Extension was found in deplorable shape, appearing to have been lacking medical care for some time.

Six people were living at the home. Three have been sent to a local hospital and fourth person may be transported as well.

Burch said the sheriff’s office has not seen anyone affiliated with the home for several days to up to a week. Some residents can’t tell deputies how long they’ve been there.

This is a developing story. News 5 will provide more details when they become available.

