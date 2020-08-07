Mobile County Sheriff’s Office investigate homicide near Citronelle

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man’s body was found Wednesday night near Citronelle.

MCSO confirms they are investigating this as a homicide. According to deputies, the victim was last seen alive Saturday night and his body was discovered Wednesday night.

Deputies say the body was found in ‘an advanced stage of decomposition.’ It was found Wednesday night in a small trailer with no power on Brown Blankinchip Road in Citronelle. The sheriff’s office has not said how he died.

The victim has been identified as 62-year-old Danny Ray Riordan.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information in his death to come forward.

