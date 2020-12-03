Mobile County Sheriff’s Office decorates Christmas tree with ‘thug’ mugshots

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture of its Christmas tree on its TEAM SHERIFF Facebook page Thursday. The tree is decorated with mugshots of criminals the sheriff’s office has captured over the course of the year.

“We have decorated our Tree with THUGSHOTS to show how many Thugs we have taken off the streets of Mobile this year! We could not have done it without our faithful followers!” TEAM SHERIFF wrote on Facebook.

The post goes on to say the sheriff’s office is offering all Mobile County “thugs” a special Christmas offer.

Throughout the month of December we are offering ALL MOBILE COUNTY THUGS a special Christmas offer. Come to 510 South Royal Street and you will get to pick out one item from our property room! That’s right…any of the things that your friend THUGS have stolen will be available for you! But that’s not all, after you choose your one stolen item, your very own personal concierge #correctionsofficer will provide an escort to METRO DELUXE where you will receive your FREE COVID TEST. If you pass your test, then your concierge will take you for a “custom fitting” to receive your Holiday Jumpsuit with matching “flap flops”.

Many people ask after receiving their custom fit jumpsuit, What are the different ways to wear a jumpsuit during the holiday season? Our experts, #repeatoffenders, say dress it up with a jacket on top, blazer for formal events or a leather jacket for those casual outings…#thebasketballcourtwherenobodyeverplays. You can even tie a jacket around your waist during the day in place of a belt #cuzbeltsarenotallowedatMetro#yikes TEAM SHERIFF

