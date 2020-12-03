Mobile County Sheriff’s Office confirms non-participation in Mardi Gras parades

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County's 'Stuff the Bus' is going on this week to help bring in toys for WKRG's Magical Christmas Toy Drive.

Students across Mobile County are bringing in toys this week to school for donations. About 33 schools in Mobile County are collecting toys this week. Mobile Journalist Colleen Peterson went to J.E Turner Elementary school to see how their drive is going.