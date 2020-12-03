Mobile County Sheriff’s Office confirms non-participation in Mardi Gras parades

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
MCSO logo_1521398728270.png.jpg

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Sheriff’s Office will not participate in any Mardi Gras parades.

They say the influx of coronavirus cases is primarily to blame for their decision to not be involved.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories