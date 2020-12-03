Mobile County Sheriff’s Office confirms non-participation in Mardi Gras parades

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Sheriff’s Office will not participate in any Mardi Gras parades.
They say the influx of coronavirus cases is primarily to blame for their decision to not be involved.
LATEST STORIES:
- Mobile County doctors concerned with rising hospitalization rates
- Gary Finch Outdoors: Fishing for Flounder
- Republicans push back on 2020 election results, despite warning of backlash in GA runoff election turnout
- Free or low-cost pet services to owners who are struggling financially
- Spanish Fort Toros head to Tuscaloosa for the state championship