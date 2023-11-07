MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The sheriff’s office announced Tuesday that they are closing the case on a disgraced priest who ran off to Italy with a recent high school graduate.

Alex Crow and a former McGill Toolen Catholic High School student are back in town after a four-month trip to Italy.

According to a news release from Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, there is no evidence to charge Crow with any criminal charges.

Monday, the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office announced they had closed their investigation into the “unusual circumstance.”

The archdiocese also responded and said that Crow had been removed from ministry and that all his “priestly faculties” had been suspended.

Initially, Crow was accused of grooming the 2023 McGill-Toolen graduate. Before leaving the country, Crow wrote a letter and left it with the archdiocese, saying he would never return to America.

On Aug. 14, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office provided a note to WKRG News 5 that offered insight into Crow’s thoughts before leaving the country.

MCSO also released a Valentine’s Day letter from Crow to the former McGill student; in it, he said the two were “married.”

