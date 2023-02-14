Heavy law enforcement presence at the scene of a deadly motorcycle wreck. (WKRG)

UPDATE (12:54 p.m.): Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office told WKRG News 5 that deputies were chasing the motorcyclist when he collided with a van.

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A motorcyclist has died in a crash after they were chased by deputies from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, according to a release from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

A Mobile County Sheriff’s Office deputy said the crash happened on Padgett Switch Road near Edgar Roberts Road.

MCSO said they are waiting to confirm that the family of the deceased has been notified before they issue a news release

MCSO has not yet said why deputies were pursuing the motorcyclist. We will update this story as we learn more.