Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputy who almost died from the flu is back at work, smiling

Mobile, Ala. WKRG-TV—

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputy who almost died from complications from the flu is back at work for the first time in nearly five months. Public Information Officer, Lori Myles, sent WKRG photo of Corporal Tim Anderson smiling at his desk at the Semmes office.

Over the weekend, Anderson wrote a letter to his church family at St. Ignatius, thanking everyone for their support. In it, he writes, “I have made a full recovery with just minor physical therapy left to do and will be returning to work full time this Monday (today) after four long months. I am convinced I recovered only because of God’s infinite mercy and the prayers I received.”

Corportal Anderson was given a five percent chance of living earlier this year. He was admitted to the hospital in January.

“He initially went to a hospital in Mobile where they thought it was common flu symptoms and obviously had respiratory problems and was admitted within a very short time was admitted to the ICU, where it became worse,” said Captain Paul Burch with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Department told WKRG back in January.

Anderson was then transferred to Baptist Hospital in Pensacola where he was placed on an ECMO machine and ventilator.

Anderson returned home in March, and according to a Facebook page devoted to his recovery, is “continuing to exercise and work on PT at home.

If you would like to read about Anderson's months-long road to recovery, here is a link to his Facebook page.

