MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested on 13 charges, according to a release from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

The release said Sergeant Daniel Holifield has been arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree theft of property and ten counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Holifield was originally hired by MCSO in December of 1998. He was the manager of the MCSO Fleet Department. The release said Holifield is cooperating with MCSO in the continuing investigation. After MCSO officials finish their investigation it will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office.