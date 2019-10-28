Mobile County Sheriff: West Mobile homicide victim shot in head

Mobile County
Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office confirms the man who was found off Oyler Road was killed by a gunshot to the head.

The body of 58-year-old Johnny Clark Soekhies was found Friday in a partially developed and abandoned subdivision on Oyler Road near Jeff Hamilton Road.

The sheriff’s office says Soekhies’ body was found within 5 miles of where he lived. He was last seen Thursday night. His body was found 12-14 hours later in West Mobile.

The sheriff’s office says he had multiple types of injuries.

If anyone has any information about this crime, please call 251-574-8633 or you may report anonymously to www.mobileso.com/crimetips/

