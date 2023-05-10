MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch has released a message to drug dealers and traffickers who may come to Mobile.

Two people traveling through Mobile were stopped over the past two weeks for possibly smuggling drugs, according to a release from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

“Do not bring your drugs through Mobile County,” said Sheriff Burch. “If you do, be prepared to stay a while. We will seize your vehicle and your cash until there is proof that you were not here to traffic drugs.”

A man driving an 18-wheeler was pulled over for a traffic violation on I-10 near Exit 4 on April 26. Law enforcement brought a K-9 to the truck and it gave a “positive alert for narcotics.” Deputies with MCSO searched the truck and found a glock pistol and $323,000 in cash. Deputies and United States Border Patrol Agents were involved in the traffic stop.

The driver of the 18-wheeler, Julian Cesar Reyes, 33, allegedly refused to cooperate and was released. The cash was taken and is now being investigated as being proceeds from possible drug smuggling.

On May 4, deputies pulled over a black SUV with a Texas tag on I-10 heading east for a traffic violation. The driver, Yosbel Gonzalez Acosta, 43, said he was heading from Florida back to his home in Texas. Deputies and Border Patrol Agents searched the SUV and found 33.6 pounds of “high-grade” marijuana hidden in the trunk. $1,100 cash and “high-end” jewelry were also found in the vehicle.

Acosta was arrested for trafficking marijuana and the case is ongoing.