Mobile County Sheriff retiring after 48 years

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Sheriff of Mobile County, Sam Cochran, has announced that he will not seek re-election after his current term is over, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Cochran is a Mobile native who started his career as a police cadet with the Mobile Police Department. He spent 21 years with MPD working up the ranks. He spent another 10 years as the Mobile Chief of Police.

In 2006, Cochran was elected Sheriff of Mobile County. He was re-elected in 2010, 2014 and 2018.

“I have served 48 years in law enforcement and now I want to retire and spend time with my family,” said Cochran, “I told my staff at the beginning of this term that it would likely be my last. Captain Paul Burch is part of my staff and has been part of the success of my administration. Captain Burch is running for Sheriff of Mobile County. Under his leadership, the Major Crimes Detectives have solved every homicide we have had since 2016. I fully endorse Paul Burch for Sheriff and look forward to working on his campaign.”

Cochran graduated from McGill Institute and went on to attend the University of South Alabama, where he received a bachelor and master degree in criminal justice and public administration. He also is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

Cochran is a member of many agency boards in the community, including the Penelope House, the Drug Education Council, and the Alabama Safety Institute. He was appointed by the Governor in 2015 to serve as a commissioner on the Alabama Police Officers Standards and Training Commission.

Cochran and his wife, Sabrina, have four children and four grandchildren.