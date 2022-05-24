MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Ed Albritton and Paul Burch faced off Tuesday in the Republican primary for Mobile County Sheriff. Both currently work for the Sheriff’s Office.

Burch is a Mobile native and currently serves as a Captain in the Sheriff’s Office. Albritton serves as Deputy Sheriff.

They are running to replace retiring Sheriff Sam Cochran, who announced his retirement in January. Cochran’s 48-year law enforcement career saw him serve in law enforcement roles in both the Mobile Police Department and Mobile County Sheriff’s Office before being first elected sheriff in 2006.