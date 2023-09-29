To watch the full press conference, click the video above.

UPDATE (1 p.m.): Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch has released the cause of death for the mother and her two kids.

The autopsy of Nancy Johnson confirmed she died by suicide. The sheriff said Jacob died by drowning. Mia was also drowned, however, the sheriff said she had lacerations on her neck.

The sheriff said the mother hanged herself. The sheriff said the husband was not involved.

ORIGINAL STORY

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch is holding a press conference at 1 p.m. regarding three bodies discovered at a Semmes home.

MCSO detectives and Semmes Police were at an Evergreen Court home where a mother and her two children were found dead.

Nancy Johnson, 37, Mia Johnson, 5, and Jacob Johnson, 2, were all located dead. The husband, Derek Johnson, called 911 to report the incident. MCSO officials called the scene “horrific.”

WKRG News 5 has a crew headed to the press conference and will update this article when more information is available.