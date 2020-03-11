Mobile County sheriff announces plan to change city council procedure

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff, Sam Cochran, announced an effort to change the city council procedure.

Wednesday morning, Cochran announced Grow Mobile Now, a group he says is dedicated to the economic growth and vitality of the city. He’s asking for city residents to sign a petition to change the form of government. As of right now, the city council needs a 5 out of 7 super majority to pass anything through the council. This proposed change would be to a simple majority vote, only requiring 4 out of 7 votes to pass an item in the city council.

Cochran says only 4,991 signatures are required to submit the changes to the council.

Mobile City Council President Levon Manzie, Council Vice President C.J. Small and councilman Fred Richardson released this statement in response to the sheriff’s announcement:

“This scheme to overturn our current form of government which the Council has operated under for decades is a full-out assault on our citizens and their right and ability to have their voices and concerns represented within Government Plaza. “The super majority was put in place to ensure all our citizens are represented in city government, after a court ruled they had not been. “We ask Mayor Stimpson and our colleagues, Councilwomen Bess Rich and Gina Gregory along with Councilmen Joel Daves and John Williams, to join us in opposing and immediately repudiating this brazen political ploy meant to disenfranchise our citizens and divide our city. By standing together today, we will send the message that we all believe that all our citizens matter and can prevent yet another divisive episode driven by a few outsiders from stifling our hard-earned progress and growth. Now is the time to show One Mobile is more than a slogan.” Councilmembers Levon Manzie, C.J. Small and Fred Richardson

