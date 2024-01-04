MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Three diseases that affect the upper respiratory system, COVID-19, RSV and the flu, are all on the rise in Mobile County, and health experts and doctors say the peak is yet to happen.

“Over the last week, we’re seeing about 15% of all E.R. visits are related to some type of upper respiratory infection from that standpoint,” Dr. Kevin Michaels with the Mobile County Health Department said.

Out of that 15%, 9 percent of those E.R. visits involved a flu-like illness, 6% involved COVID-19, and less than 1 percent involved RSV, according to Michaels.

Along with the percentages, Michaels said these three diseases have peaked at different times over the past few years.

“So last year, we peaked just after Thanksgiving, right before the Christmas holidays,” Michaels explained. “This year, it’s right after the Christmas holidays, and this sort of follows where we were the year before last.”

And with that, he said the main cause of this trend is family gatherings over the holidays.

“When you come in contact with friends and families in a confined space, inevitably … there’s going to be one or … can be a couple of people that may be sick,” he said.

Dr. Benjamin Estrada, with USA Health Pediatric Infectious Diseases, said the trend will not cease anytime soon.

“We anticipate that we will see more cases over the following weeks,” Estrada said.

He explained that the trend won’t go downward until the end of February.

“We have probably not hit that mark yet. We are in the upward phase right now; it’s anticipated that sometime around January, February, we may hit the peak, and then as people get exposed and develop immunity and a virus, it will decrease but typically is between now and the end of February that we see a lot of respiratory cases,” he explained.

Both doctors urge those to stay on top of their vaccinations to keep themselves safe from getting COVID, RSV, or the flu.