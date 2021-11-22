Mobile County Schools school board approves two high school football stadium plans

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Public School System is moving forward with plans to build five new on-campus stadiums for high schools in the district.

Monday, the Mobile County Board of Education voted to approve the bids for the first two of the five stadiums. LeFlore High School and Vigor High School’s stadium projects were both approved.

The board approved $5,497,771 to build Vigor’s new stadium and $5,038,882 for LeFlore’s new stadium. The plans include concession stands, lockers, and the fields will be built with artificial turf. The goal is to have the stadiums built by August 2022.

The school system has also released the plans for the two stadiums.

LeFlore High School’s stadium will seat about 4,000 people. Below are the full plans for the stadium:

LeFlore High School Football Stadium plans (Courtesy: MCPSS)

Vigor High School’s stadium will seat about 3,500 fans. The full plans for the Vigor stadium are below:

Vigor High School Football Stadium plans (Courtesy: MCPSS)

B.C Rain, Davidson, and Williamson High Schools will also be getting new stadiums.