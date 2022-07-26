MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With the start of school just a week away, parents may be wondering how well their child’s school is performing.
The U. S. News and World Report has ranked each school in the United States based on many different things, including math and reading proficiency and test scores compared to other schools in the state and district. The most recent report is from the 2020-2021 school year.
Here are the Elementary and Middle School rankings for MCPSS schools:
|Elementary/Middle School
|Students Enrolled
|Overall Score
|Allentown Elementary School
|761
|47.14/100
|Anna F. Booth Elementary School
|435
|91.42/100
|Augusta Evans School
|248
|Not Available
|Bernice J. Causey Middle School
|1,530
|52.66/100
|Booker T. Washington
|369
|Not Available
|Breitling Elementary School
|533
|26.96/100
|Burns Middle School
|827
|Not Available
|Calcedeaver Elementary School
|236
|70.63/100
|Calloway Smith Middle School
|529
|Not Available
|Chastange-Fournier Middle School
|564
|Not Available
|Clarkshaw Magnet School
|761
|99.28/100
|Cl Scarborough Model Middle School
|717
|36.23/100
|Collins-Rhodes Elementary School
|603
|62.65/100
|Cora Castlen Elementary School
|439
|71.39/100
|Dauphin Island Elementary School
|66
|76.66/100
|Dawes Intermediate School
|547
|93.22/100
|Denton Magnet School of Technology
|409
|78.99/100
|Dixon Elementary School
|439
|Not Available
|Dr. Robert W Gilliard Elementary School
|728
|44.13/100
|Dubar Creative Performing Arts
|476
|87.44/100
|Eicholdmertz School of Math and Science
|537
|99.7/100
|Elizabeth Fonde Elementary School
|625
|Not Available
|Elsie Collier Elementary School
|702
|67.92/100
|ER Dickson Elementary School
|947
|59.04/100
|Erwin Craighead Elementary School
|486
|34.04/100
|Florence Howard Elementary School
|455
|40.21/100
|Forest Hill Elementary School
|509
|Not Available
|George Hall Elementary School
|328
|Not Available
|Grand Bay Middle School
|702
|27.05/100
|Grant Elementary School
|239
|64.91/100
|Hl Sonny Callahan School for the Deaf and Blind
|39
|Unranked
|Hollingers Island Elementary School
|294
|Not Available
|Holloway Elementary School
|536
|Not Available
|Hutchens Elementary School
|565
|Unranked
|Indian Springs Elementary School
|367
|Not Available
|J E Turner Elementary School
|542
|54.22/100
|John Will Elementary School
|522
|Not Available
|Kate Shepard Elementary School
|561
|35.09/100
|Katherine H Hankins Middle School
|828
|27.29/100
|Leinkauf Elementary School
|572
|37.65/100
|Lott Middle School
|442
|Not Available
|Mary B Austin Elementary School
|497
|56.02/100
|Maryvale Elementary School
|418
|Not Available
|Mary W Burroughs Elementary School
|356
|34.19/100
|Mcdavidjones Elementary School
|787
|37.05/100
|Meadowlake Elementary School
|418
|33.43/100
|Mobile County Training Middle School
|235
|26.81/100
|Morningside Elementary School
|446
|Not Available
|Nan Gray Davis Elementary School
|419
|Not Available
|North Mobile County Middle School
|456
|Not Available
|Old Shell Road Magnet School
|402
|98.49/100
|Olive J Dodge Elementary School
|866
|Not Available
|Orchard Elementary School
|501
|65.96/100
|O’Rourke Elementary School
|892
|55.57/100
|Pearl Haskew Elementary School
|500
|52.41/100
|Peter F Alba Middle School
|541
|50.97/100
|Phillips Preparatory Middle School
|629
|99.03/100
|Pillans Middle School
|601
|Not Available
|Saint Elmo Elementary School
|447
|Not Available
|Semmes Elementary School
|457
|62.05/100
|Semmes Middle School
|1,498
|Not Available
|Spencer Westlawn Elementary School
|474
|69.28/100
|Tanner Williams Elementary School
|274
|46.23/100
|Taylor White Elementary School
|353
|54.97/100
|Griggs Elementary School
|613
|51.96/100
|Robbins Elementary School
|328
|70.48/100
|Council Traditional School
|704
|100/100
|Whitley Elementary School
|293
|Not Available
|Wilmer Elementary School
|430
|Not Available
Here are the high school rankings:
|High School
|Students Enrolled
|Overall Score
|W.P. Davidson High School
|1,613
|85.63/100
|Baker High School
|2,538
|70.77/100
|Murphy High School
|1,358
|62.58/100
|Mary G. Montgomery High School
|1,963
|43.78/100
|Alma Bryant High School
|1,687
|37.46/100
|Theodore High School
|1,362
|28.26/100
|Ben C. Rain High School
|598
|<25
|C. F. Vigor High School
|493
|<25
|Citronelle High School
|798
|<25
|John L Leflore Preparatory Academy
|667
|<25
|Lillie B Williamson High School
|472
|<25
|Mattie T Blount High School
|1,062
|<25
Council Traditional School was ranked as the best elementary school in Alabama and Davidson High School was ranked as the No. 26 best high school in Alabama.
