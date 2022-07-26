MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With the start of school just a week away, parents may be wondering how well their child’s school is performing.

The U. S. News and World Report has ranked each school in the United States based on many different things, including math and reading proficiency and test scores compared to other schools in the state and district. The most recent report is from the 2020-2021 school year.

Here are the Elementary and Middle School rankings for MCPSS schools:

Elementary/Middle School Students Enrolled Overall Score Allentown Elementary School 761 47.14/100 Anna F. Booth Elementary School 435 91.42/100 Augusta Evans School 248 Not Available Bernice J. Causey Middle School 1,530 52.66/100 Booker T. Washington 369 Not Available Breitling Elementary School 533 26.96/100 Burns Middle School 827 Not Available Calcedeaver Elementary School 236 70.63/100 Calloway Smith Middle School 529 Not Available Chastange-Fournier Middle School 564 Not Available Clarkshaw Magnet School 761 99.28/100 Cl Scarborough Model Middle School 717 36.23/100 Collins-Rhodes Elementary School 603 62.65/100 Cora Castlen Elementary School 439 71.39/100 Dauphin Island Elementary School 66 76.66/100 Dawes Intermediate School 547 93.22/100 Denton Magnet School of Technology 409 78.99/100 Dixon Elementary School 439 Not Available Dr. Robert W Gilliard Elementary School 728 44.13/100 Dubar Creative Performing Arts 476 87.44/100 Eicholdmertz School of Math and Science 537 99.7/100 Elizabeth Fonde Elementary School 625 Not Available Elsie Collier Elementary School 702 67.92/100 ER Dickson Elementary School 947 59.04/100 Erwin Craighead Elementary School 486 34.04/100 Florence Howard Elementary School 455 40.21/100 Forest Hill Elementary School 509 Not Available George Hall Elementary School 328 Not Available Grand Bay Middle School 702 27.05/100 Grant Elementary School 239 64.91/100 Hl Sonny Callahan School for the Deaf and Blind 39 Unranked Hollingers Island Elementary School 294 Not Available Holloway Elementary School 536 Not Available Hutchens Elementary School 565 Unranked Indian Springs Elementary School 367 Not Available J E Turner Elementary School 542 54.22/100 John Will Elementary School 522 Not Available Kate Shepard Elementary School 561 35.09/100 Katherine H Hankins Middle School 828 27.29/100 Leinkauf Elementary School 572 37.65/100 Lott Middle School 442 Not Available Mary B Austin Elementary School 497 56.02/100 Maryvale Elementary School 418 Not Available Mary W Burroughs Elementary School 356 34.19/100 Mcdavidjones Elementary School 787 37.05/100 Meadowlake Elementary School 418 33.43/100 Mobile County Training Middle School 235 26.81/100 Morningside Elementary School 446 Not Available Nan Gray Davis Elementary School 419 Not Available North Mobile County Middle School 456 Not Available Old Shell Road Magnet School 402 98.49/100 Olive J Dodge Elementary School 866 Not Available Orchard Elementary School 501 65.96/100 O’Rourke Elementary School 892 55.57/100 Pearl Haskew Elementary School 500 52.41/100 Peter F Alba Middle School 541 50.97/100 Phillips Preparatory Middle School 629 99.03/100 Pillans Middle School 601 Not Available Saint Elmo Elementary School 447 Not Available Semmes Elementary School 457 62.05/100 Semmes Middle School 1,498 Not Available Spencer Westlawn Elementary School 474 69.28/100 Tanner Williams Elementary School 274 46.23/100 Taylor White Elementary School 353 54.97/100 Griggs Elementary School 613 51.96/100 Robbins Elementary School 328 70.48/100 Council Traditional School 704 100/100 Whitley Elementary School 293 Not Available Wilmer Elementary School 430 Not Available

Here are the high school rankings:

High School Students Enrolled Overall Score W.P. Davidson High School 1,613 85.63/100 Baker High School 2,538 70.77/100 Murphy High School 1,358 62.58/100 Mary G. Montgomery High School 1,963 43.78/100 Alma Bryant High School 1,687 37.46/100 Theodore High School 1,362 28.26/100 Ben C. Rain High School 598 <25 C. F. Vigor High School 493 <25 Citronelle High School 798 <25 John L Leflore Preparatory Academy 667 <25 Lillie B Williamson High School 472 <25 Mattie T Blount High School 1,062 <25

Council Traditional School was ranked as the best elementary school in Alabama and Davidson High School was ranked as the No. 26 best high school in Alabama.