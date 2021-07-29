Mobile County removing bridge in Bayou la Batre

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — Beginning Aug. 5, the Riva Road Bridge in Bayou la Batre will be closed and ultimately removed.

The project will begin by first closing a segment of Riva Road north of Rock Road at the bridge, followed by the removal of the bridge taking place at a later time.

Recently, the county implemented a reduced weight limit and more frequent inspections of the bridge, but after considering the low traffic volume and repair costs, county officials decided to proceed with the removal of the bridge.

Signs and variable message boards are in place to alert drivers of the closure and detours. Motorists traveling north of the bridge will be directed to drive along St. Michael Street to Highway 188, while those traveling south of the bridge will be directed to go southward to Highway 188. Officials are asking motorists to use caution in the area and allow for extra time.