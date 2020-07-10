Mobile County record-breaking COVID-19 cases Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County broke previous COVID-19 cases on Thursday. According to the Mobile County Health Department’s daily report, 203 new cases were confirmed, which is almost double the highest daily number recorded in the past months. The previous highest daily count was 112.
County-by-county breakdown:
ESCAMBIA COUNTY: 452 confirmed cases and 8 reported deaths
WASHINGTON COUNTY: 127 confirmed cases and 7 reported deaths
MOBILE COUNTY: 4,418 confirmed cases and 137 reported deaths
BALDWIN COUNTY: 1,114 confirmed cases and 10 reported deaths
