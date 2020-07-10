Mobile County record-breaking COVID-19 cases Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- It’s been a month and a half since an 18-year-old Theodore High School senior was killed in a car crash days before graduation. Two men have been charged in that crash. Now family and friends begin a campaign to raise awareness about safe driving. A link to their GoFundMe page is here.

Devinee Rooney had been 18 for less than a month, before the fatal crash that took her life. As friends and family prepare for what may be a months long legal process, they’re also raising awareness in her memory to remind people to be safe while driving. As part of their "Justice for Devinee" campaign they’ve created purple ribbons for people who want to show their support for Devinee and safer driving.