Mobile County Public Schools will not mandate masks, ‘strongly recommends’ them

FILE – A student wears a face mask while doing work at his desk at the Post Road Elementary School, in White Plains, N.Y., in this Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, file photo. U.S. health officials say the highly contagious delta version of the coronavirus is behind changes to mask guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week announced that fully vaccinated people should resume wearing masks indoors if they live in areas where the virus is surging. CDC officials said new information about the spread of the delta variant forced them to reverse course. The agency also said teachers and students everywhere should go back to wearing masks in schools. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, FIle)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile County Public School System says they will not be mandating masks in schools but they are “strongly recommending” them.

A spokesperson with MCPSS tells WKRG News 5 as of Thursday, there is no plan to require them at schools.

Classes officially begin on Aug. 11.

The Mobile County Public School System hasn’t released their official guidance to parents and staff in regards to the use of face coverings at their schools this fall but they say they will be in the coming weeks ahead of the first day of school.

A spokesperson with MCPSS says they will continue to monitor the guidelines being made at both the state and local level in regards to the use of face coverings.

Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris says the state is letting local school systems decide whether to require students and teachers wear masks for the upcoming school year.

The CDC released guidance this week that recommends students and staff should wear masks inside schools, regardless of whether they’re vaccinated.

Right now, those 12 and older are eligible to get the Pfizer vaccine.

In addition to making masks optional, the Mobile County Public School System is not requiring students who meet the age requirement or staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Virtual schooling is available within the school system for those grades 7 through 12.

MCPSS recently sent out a survey to see if any elementary-aged parents would be interested in a virtual option.

The majority of students plan to return to the classroom for in-person learning this fall.